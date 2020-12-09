Featuring ohia lehua, new artwork is popping up on electric boxes in Chinatown

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - New artwork is appearing in Chinatown.
Local artists are putting their unique touches on electrical boxes in an effort to beautify the area and showcase the glory of a particular native Hawaiian plant.
The city teamed up with artists to transform 16 utility boxes into stunning works of art.
The mini murals feature paintings of the ohia lehua blossom, which tells the story of Chinatown’s resiliency.
“When a lava flow comes and destroys everything, one of the first signs of life is ohia lehua. And so we are trying to represent that, the idea in Chinatown. We thought this would be a parallel concept,” artist and project coordinator Justin Nakasone said.
The project’s overall theme is Kipuka, which symbolizes hope and regrowth.
“Chinatown is such a special place in terms of telling the stories of Honolulu and its people,” said Mayor Caldwell.
“It formed the original town of Honolulu. It was where the first immigrants to Hawaii gathered after leaving the plantation. These stories continue to this day, and the painting of these utility boxes in Chinatown is another way to tell these stories, while beautifying Chinatown and covering up unsightly graffiti,” Caldwell added.
The project will wrap by the end of the year.
Electric boxes are already painted along Nuuanu Avenue, King, River and Beretania streets.
