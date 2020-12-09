Does staying at home help stop coronavirus spread? UHERO set out to find out.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data released by the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization is giving local residents a better look at how ―and where ― people are spending their days during the pandemic.
By monitoring the movement of smart phones, UHERO compiled an online dashboard with information from Safegraph, a geo-tracking company.
In March and April, at the beginning of the pandemic, 42% of smartphones were logged as being at home for most or all of the day. And in August, when Hawaii was seeing it highest spike in cases, 40% of smartphones were marked at home.
Right now, the data shows, that number has fallen to roughly 32% of smartphones at home.
The dashboard also shows the amount of time spent in places like hotels and retail shops.
