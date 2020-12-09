Cargo ship that lost hundreds of containers northwest of Hawaii docks in Japan

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cargo ship that lost more than 1,800 shipping containers in the North Pacific is now docked in Japan.
The One Apus spilled much of its load last week Monday during a storm about 1,600 miles northwest of the islands.
The ship was making its way to California from china.
Photos showed some containers mangled and broken with others hanging precariously over the edge of the cargo ship.
An inspection of the remaining cargo is underway.
The Coast Guard says at least 40 of the lost containers were carrying what they’re calling, “dangerous goods,” but would not elaborate.
