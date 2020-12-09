In email, governor tells state employees that furloughs will begin in January

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Most state employees will be furloughed for two days a month starting in January, the governor told state workers in an email Wednesday.
The furloughs are expected to save approximately $300 million and will be coupled with other budget cuts to programs. He said that he and his cabinet members will also take pay cuts.
Gov. David Ige has scheduled a news conference for Wednesday to discuss the state’s ongoing budget crisis and is expected to outline the furlough plan. The furlough days are essentially unpaid days off.
In his email to employees, Ige said that the state is projecting a $1.4 billion general fund shortfall over the next four years. “As the head of the state, I must address this shortfall responsibly,” he wrote.
“I am reaching out to you now because we need to take steps to enable state employees to remain in their jobs, keep the government running and minimize layoffs.”
The governor has also said that departmental budgets will be slashed, triggering concerns about sharply diminished spending on much-needed social services.
Earlier on Wednesday, schools Superintendent discussed proposed cuts to education spending, saying the system needs to cut at least $264 million over the next two years.
That could mean more than 1,000 layoffs at the Department of Education and some furloughs.
“This is going to be detrimental to our public school system and I don’t see how we can afford this if we really want to have economic recovery,” Kishimoto told HNN’s Sunrise.
“There will be an impact on students.”
The state budget has been battered by the pandemic, especially during the tourism shutdown. Since October, visitors have been returning ― but the recovery is slow and fragile.
Hawaii has the nation’s highest unemployment rate and hundreds of small businesses have closed since March, when a quarantine for travelers and the first stay-at-home order was issued.
For months, the governor has been warning that state public worker layoffs and furloughs are inevitable in the absence of additional federal aid or a dramatic economic recovery.
Hawaii has seen neither.
Meanwhile, economists have warned that furloughs could actually do more damage to the state’s coffers given the number of public sector employees in the islands.
This story will be updated.
