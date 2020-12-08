Waianae’s Rachael Ostovich released from the UFC after three consecutive losses

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waianae’s own Rachael Ostovich was released from the UFC on Monday after losing her last three consecutive fights in the promotion, first reported by MMA Junkie.
The 29-year-old’s most recent fight was a TKO loss to Gina Mazany on November 28th, before that Ostovich hadn’t been in the octagon since January of last year — a submission loss to Paige VanZant.
In January of 2020, Ostovich was handed an eight-month suspension from the UFC for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.
In her MMA career, Ostovich is 4-6 overall and 1-3 in the UFC.
This move comes as UFC president Dana White says that the organization would be cleaning house and cutting nearly 60 fighters from the UFC.
