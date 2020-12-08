UH men’s and women’s basketball teams set to start 2020 season against HPU this weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s and women’s basketball programs announced a pair of non conference home games against Hawaii Pacific this week, their first games ahead of Big West play.
This is the end of a long journey for Warriors head coach Eran Ganot, who is using their game against the Sharks as a reward for how his players have handled the pandemic.
“It’s been a long road to get to this point and it’s been a challenging road with a lot of obstacles, not just for us but for every team, every person really globally.” Coach Ganot told reporters. “So just getting a step closer to where we want to get to is something that we should celebrate, I’ve said and i’ll continue to say that it’s been a tough road, but I’m really proud of the way our guys have handled it thus far in a lot of ways.”
That sentiment is also shared by Wahine head coach Laura Beeman, so says that her players are taking this year moment by moment.
“You can’t maintain something like this, it’s fluid, you roll with the punches and I think where we have done a really good job as a team is acknowledging when we’re struggling, acknowledging when it’s hard and then embracing the moments when we’re happy.” Coach Beeman said. “We’re moving through it pretty easily, so it’s just a moment by moment situation, we’ve talked about this being a blip on our radar, in the course of your overall life this is going to be one year of madness.”
For the Wahine, not only are they happy to be on the court, they’re still focused on a very good HPU team.
“I guarantee you it’s going to be a great game, we never overlook HPU, definitely in these situations we’re not going to, they’re going to come in if they are at full strength , then yeah we have our hands full.” Coach Beeman said. “So it’s going to be interesting, it’s going to be fun, hopefully we can give them a game, hopefully they can give us a game and we’ll have a good time on Sunday just letting out all of the frustrations and emotions that COVID has caused.”
The ‘Bows will play on Friday at 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time, while the Wahine tip off at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday — both to be played at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
The two teams are set to open conference play against Cal Poly on December 27th — the men’s team will be at home, while the women’s team start the season in California.
