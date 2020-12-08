There’s an extra incentive to donate blood this month

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you donate blood to the Blood Bank of Hawaii this month, you’ll be helping more than just one organization.
The “Give Blood. End Hunger.” campaign will provide a donation to the Hawaii Foodbank for every blood donation it gets.
The blood bank is in need of donations, aiming for more than 150 whole blood, plasma and platelet donations per day to meet statewide demand.
Organizers say they the partnership will benefit so many people in need this holiday season, especially at a time when blood donations dip.
If all goes well, the campaign will provide as many as 6,000 meals for the hungry.
Blood Bank of Hawaii will also be extending the campaign to Kauai donors. Blood bank drives will return to the Garden Isle from Dec. 21 through the 23rd.
For more information on donation locations, click here.
