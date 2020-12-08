Survey: Many Hawaii residents remain uneasy about getting COVID-19 vaccine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The US is edging closer to approving a vaccine for COVID-19, but there is growing concern that many people might opt not to take it ― at least initially.
A new survey from the University of Hawaii’s Public Policy Center, which was conducted in November, appeared to find broad concern about the vaccine among Hawaii residents.
Just 44% of those surveyed said they planned to take the vaccine when it’s available.
That’s down 7 percentage points from a similar survey conducted in August.
Colin Moore, Public Policy Center director, said the decline is surprising. “I suspect some of this has to do with a general sense of uncertainty in their confidence in the government right now,” he said.
Men were more likely to say they would definitely get the vaccine (54%) than women (34%).
Meanwhile, income was a strong predictor of confidence in the vaccine. Just 28% of Hawaii’s poorest households said they would get the vaccine compared to 56% among high-income households.
The survey also asked Hawaii residents about other aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic:
- More than half said they expect the severity of the pandemic to get worse.
- Respondents said they were generally supportive of the state’s response to the pandemic. About one third gave the state a low rating.
- Some 62% said they didn’t want tourists to visit the islands right now, and a majority of residents said they don’t trust the state or tourism industry to reopen travel safely.
- Mask wearing remains a problem. Some 81% say they wear a mask when out in public, but less than half said they wear a mask when visiting friends.
For more on the survey, click here.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.