Nearly a year and a ton of odd jobs later, this UH grad paid off his student loans

“That was the more difficult time of the Race to 50k. Not only did I have to work extra hard to find jobs, it was an internal struggle, like, ‘Was my race to 50K important enough to be out in community, putting myself at risk and others at risk just to pay off my student loan? Or should I just postpone this?’ I was 3 months in ... and I didn’t want to quit so I decided to adjust and adapt to time,” he said.