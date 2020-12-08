Nearly a year and a ton of odd jobs later, this UH grad paid off his student loans

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Job by job, Big Island native Kamaka Dias worked tirelessly to earn every dollar to pay off his student loans.
Surrounded by immediate family and close friends over the weekend, he sent his creditors a lump sum payment of $53,757 to pay off his debt.
The 27-year-old announced his odd-job mission, known as the “Race to 50K,” in late 2019, saying he was available for hire for any legal and safe jobs out there.
And the community responded generously.
[Read the original report: UH grad wants to pay off his student debt, one odd job at a time]
Over the last 11 months, he’s done everything from yard work to dressing up for birthday parties. He even cleaned a dorm room.
He says he thought the pandemic would slow him down, but the opposite happened.
“I didn’t expect it to keep going in the way that it did,” Dias said. “People were still willing to give jobs and make donations, and that made it special because they can be using money to help family and get through difficult times and yet they chose to give it to me.”
The pandemic did, however, provide extra internal challenges that tested his commitment to the mission.
“That was the more difficult time of the Race to 50k. Not only did I have to work extra hard to find jobs, it was an internal struggle, like, ‘Was my race to 50K important enough to be out in community, putting myself at risk and others at risk just to pay off my student loan? Or should I just postpone this?’ I was 3 months in ... and I didn’t want to quit so I decided to adjust and adapt to time,” he said.
Dias says now that he is debt free, he plans to unplug from social media and write a book about his journey.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.