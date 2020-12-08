‘Mr. Christmas’ Richard Tajiri’s celebration of life set for this weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of the late “Mr. Christmas,” Richard Tajiri, has announced plans for his celebration of life.
Tajiri died in January this year just days after his 78th birthday following a battle with prostate cancer.
Over the last four decades, he became a beloved community figure during the holidays, selling Christmas trees to Honolulu families.
His celebration of life will be drive through style, according to his family.
On Sunday Dec. 13 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., loved ones are inviting the public to stop by 1110 University Ave. in Honolulu, which served as the site of his pop-up Christmas tree shop in recent years.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers or gifts, friends are encouraged to bring happy memories of Richard and his Christmas trees to share.
Twelve Christmas trees will also be decorated by Kula no na Po’e Hawaii for public viewing. There will also be an opening oli by Kumu Hula Maunalei Love.
Family says the doors will remain open until 8 p.m.
He will be affectionately remembered for his passion and dedication to his work in bringing joy to so many.
[Read the original report: Honolulu’s ‘Mr. Christmas’ Richard Tajiri dies days after 78th birthday]
