Suspect in attempted murder case involving off-duty Maui officer turns himself in

KIHEI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui man suspected of second-degree attempted murder stemming from a late November incident has turned himself in.
Maui police said 20-year-old Jordan Finau, of Makawao, turned himself in at the Wailuku police station on Monday afternoon.
He was arrested on a grand jury indictment for attempted murder, property damage and two counts of third degree assault.
Police say the indictment stems from a Nov. 27 incident in Kihei.
Just before 1 a.m., patrol officers responded to an assault-type case. When officers got there, they found the victim was an off-duty MPD officer.
They say he was transported by medics to Maui Memorial Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Further investigation revealed two others were also injured. Additional details were limited as the investigation is ongoing.
