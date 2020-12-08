Suspect in attempted murder case involving off-duty Maui officer turns himself in

Maui Police Cruiser / File (Source: HNN Archive)
By HNN Staff | December 8, 2020 at 3:33 PM HST - Updated December 8 at 4:01 PM

KIHEI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui man suspected of second-degree attempted murder stemming from a late November incident has turned himself in.

Maui police said 20-year-old Jordan Finau, of Makawao, turned himself in at the Wailuku police station on Monday afternoon.

He was arrested on a grand jury indictment for attempted murder, property damage and two counts of third degree assault.

Police say the indictment stems from a Nov. 27 incident in Kihei.

Just before 1 a.m., patrol officers responded to an assault-type case. When officers got there, they found the victim was an off-duty MPD officer.

They say he was transported by medics to Maui Memorial Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Further investigation revealed two others were also injured. Additional details were limited as the investigation is ongoing.

