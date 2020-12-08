Surfer critically injured in Honolua Bay shark attack; Maui Pro put on hold

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui surfer was reported to be in stable condition and undergoing surgery Tuesday morning following a shark attack near Honolua Bay, state wildlife officials said.
The victim, a man in his fifties who was not identified, was reportedly in the water just before 8 a.m. when the incident occurred.
A spokesperson for the Maui Fire Department says the victim was already on shore and being rendered aid when fire department personnel arrived at the scene.
State officials say the man was paddling out from the bay’s old boat ramp when the incident occurred. Conditions in the ocean were poor due to high surf, the officials said.
Photos released by the state show a surfboard with what appears to be a bite mark that measures roughly 17-inches wide. A chunk of board just wider than a foot has been ripped entirely from the rest of the board.
The World Surf League’s Maui Pro, which began earlier this week at Honolua Bay but had not yet started for the day at the time of the shark attack, was put on hold indefinitely following the incident.
The WSL’s chief executive officer, Erik Logan, made the announcement in a video post on social media.
“We had a shark incident with a recreational surfer,” he said. “Due to that we are putting our event on hold indefinitely. We’ll have more information as it goes as we continue to work with local officials and authorities on the status.”
