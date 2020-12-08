Kauai public schools revise distance learning plans for January

LIHUE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai public schools are gearing up for more in-person learning starting in January.
The complex area superintendent announced Monday that they will start blended learning for students in all secondary schools next month.
Blended learning will continue for elementary school students.
“Full distance learning is still an option for families who desire, and can request from each of their individual schools,” said Paul Zina, Kauai complex area superintendent. “Schools will continue educational programming to meet the identified needs of students with special program needs.”
Blended learning means a mix of distance learning and in-person instruction.
All students must wear masks and be socially distanced during in-person instruction.
The plans will be posted online on Friday.
