Honolulu Zoo’s old front entrance to undergo renovation work

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The historic front entrance of the Honolulu Zoo is getting a face lift.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Tuesday announced the commencement of renovation work on the zoo’s Preis Building, which served as the zoo’s front entrance until 2011.
The building’s architect, Alfred Preis, also designed the USS Arizona Memorial and famously constructed the Preis Building’s roof with the same shape. Mayor Caldwell says the renovation project will ‘restore the building to its original state while retaining its historical architecture and character.’
“Restoring this historic building is another celebrated step forward for the Honolulu Zoo,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “The renovation of this building will address a long-standing AZA accreditation concern for deferred maintenance and greatly improve service for our local residents and visitors alike, as they come to enjoy one of Oahu’s greatest attractions.”
The $2 million project will require some temporary closures, including one to the flamingo walkway near the zoo’s front entrance.
Work is scheduled to last through June.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.