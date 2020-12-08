Hawaii’s Ilima-Lei MacFarlane set to make fifth consecutive title defense in Bellator 254

“When I first started out, it was just like okay I’m only going to do one fight and then one fight progressed to a contract and that progressed to a belt, that progressed to okay I guess I’m still fighting five years later.”MacFarlane said. “Even though I say, yes I want to walk away eventually, us fighters do have a shelf life. There are other things I want to do outside of the ring, I do want to start a family, but I see lots of women who are moms who have gotten back in the cage three months after giving birth, so never say never.”