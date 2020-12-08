Hawaiian Airlines to begin non-stop flights to destinations in Texas, Florida

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines announced Tuesday that it would soon begin flying non-stop routes to three new destinations across the U.S. mainland.
On March 11, the airline will begin twice-weekly service between Honolulu and Orlando, Florida ― home to popular theme park attractions like Disney World and Universal Studios. Hawaiian already flies to two other destinations on the East Coast: Boston and New York City.
Less than a week later, Hawaiian will begin five-times-weekly service to Ontario, California, a Los Angeles-area city that sits further inland from the existing flights ― LAX and Long Beach ― that Hawaiian already offers.
And in late April, the airline will begin twice-weekly service to Austin, Texas.
Hawaiian Airlines says tickets to the new destinations are now on sale.
News of the route expansion comes in the midst of what’s been a difficult time for Hawaiian and most other airlines. In October, the company reported a third quarter loss of nearly $100 million.
Compared to 2019, that amounted to a nearly 90% drop in revenue.
