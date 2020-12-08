Hawaii reports 53 new COVID-19 cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state reported just 53 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, an encouraging sign that the Thanksgiving holiday hasn’t yet produced a significant uptick in infections.
However, the state did say there were three new cases on Molokai. Officials did not immediately say where they were located.
Additionally, there were:
- 39 cases on Oahu
- 6 new cases on Maui
- 5 new cases on the Big Island
The new cases push the statewide total for infections since the pandemic began to 18,661. In the last 14 days, Hawaii has seen 1,207 new cases.
Meanwhile, there were no new fatalities reported. The death toll from the virus stands at 262.
Here’s an island-by-island breakdown of cases:
Oahu
- 15,879 total cases
- 973 cases in the last 14 days
- 1,167 required hospitalization
- 199 deaths
Hawaii County
- 1,652 total cases
- 97 cases in the last 14 days
- 80 required hospitalization
- 43 deaths
Maui
- 618 total cases
- 118 cases in the last 14 days
- 667required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
Lanai
- 106 total cases
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Molokai
- 22 total cases
- 2 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Kauai
- 120 total cases
- 22 cases in the last 14 days
- 7 required hospitalization
- 1 deaths
Out-of-state
- 264 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 2 deaths
