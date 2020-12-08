Governor to shorten state’s mandatory traveler quarantine to 10 days

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor plans to shorten the mandatory quarantine for incoming travelers who don’t get a testing exemption ― from 14 to 10 days.
The Governor’s Office confirmed the planned change Tuesday, but said an effective date isn’t yet set.
“It will take at least a week to make the technical modifications to the system so it can handle this change,” a spokeswoman for the governor said.
“The new quarantine period will be reflected in the next emergency proclamation.”
The change reflects new quarantine guidance from the CDC.
Last week, the state Health Department said it was changing its guidance for those exposed in Hawaii to coronavirus, asking them to self-isolate for 10 days rather than 14.
Incoming trans-Pacific travelers can skip the state’s mandatory quarantine if they test negative for COVID-19 no more than 72 hours before departure for Hawaii.
Kauai has opted out of the program, however.
This story will be updated.
