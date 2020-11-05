Forecast: Saying goodbye to the trade winds

Hawaiian Islands (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds may have kicked off our work week but they soon will fade away! Easterly trade winds will shift out of the southeast across most islands tonight, then hold on Wednesday and Thursday. Showers will favor windward slopes of the Big Island and east Maui, while daytime sea breezes produce clouds and spotty showers over interior terrain of all islands each afternoon. Trade winds will rebuild on Friday and Saturday, and a typical pattern of mainly windward showers will prevail. Winds may shift southeasterly again early next week.
Let’s talk surf: While the north northwest swell slowly diminishes through mid week, elevated surf along most north and west-facing shores of the smaller islands will persist through early Wednesday morning. The High Surf Advisory is still in effect through early Wednesday morning for the north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai along with the far north-facing shores of Maui. North to northwest swells will slowly subside through the day Wednesday and into Thursday. Moderate northwest swells with some small north swells are expected to arrive from Friday and persist through Saturday. Larger northwest swells arriving late Saturday will cause surf to increase along most smaller island north and west- facing shores from Saturday night through Sunday.
An upwind fetch of trade winds will maintain modest surf along east-facing shores into Friday. Weekend trades picking back up will have responding east-facing shore surf slightly increasing this weekend. Small, long period southwest swell is arriving and will produce a noticeable out-of-season bump in surf heights along most south-facing shores. This southwest swell will peak surf Wednesday with a gradual fade through late week.
