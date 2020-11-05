Forecast: Saying goodbye to the trade winds

Let’s talk surf: While the north northwest swell slowly diminishes through mid week, elevated surf along most north and west-facing shores of the smaller islands will persist through early Wednesday morning. The High Surf Advisory is still in effect through early Wednesday morning for the north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai along with the far north-facing shores of Maui. North to northwest swells will slowly subside through the day Wednesday and into Thursday. Moderate northwest swells with some small north swells are expected to arrive from Friday and persist through Saturday. Larger northwest swells arriving late Saturday will cause surf to increase along most smaller island north and west- facing shores from Saturday night through Sunday.