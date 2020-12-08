Forecast: Light winds and more big surf on the way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure center north of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to produce moderate trade winds through Tuesday. A second cold front moving in from the northwest on Wednesday will bring another round of light and variable winds through Thursday. A more extended period of trade winds gradually strengthens from Friday on through the weekend. Expect brief passing windward and mountain showers with just a few leeward showers during the trade wind regimes, and just a few showers over island interior sections during the light wind period.
The current large northwest swell will gradually subside through early Tuesday morning. A reinforcing north-northwest swell is expected to reach the islands during the day on Tuesday. As a result, a High Surf Advisory remains in effect through Tuesday afternoon for most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands. A moderate northwest and a small north swell are expected from Friday into Saturday. A larger northwest swell arriving late Saturday will cause surf to increase along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands from Saturday night through Sunday.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.