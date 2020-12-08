Forecast: Light winds and more big surf on the way

Tuesday forecast (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi | December 8, 2020 at 5:03 AM HST - Updated December 8 at 5:03 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure center north of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to produce moderate trade winds through Tuesday.

A second cold front moving in from the northwest on Wednesday will bring another round of light and variable winds through Thursday.

A more extended period of trade winds gradually strengthens from Friday on through the weekend. Expect brief passing windward and mountain showers with just a few leeward showers during the trade wind regimes, and just a few showers over island interior sections during the light wind period.

The current large northwest swell will gradually subside through early Tuesday morning.

A reinforcing north-northwest swell is expected to reach the islands during the day on Tuesday. As a result, a high surf advisory remains in effect through Tuesday afternoon for most north- and west-facing shores of the smaller islands.

A moderate northwest and a small north swell are expected from Friday into Saturday.

A larger northwest swell arriving late Saturday will cause surf to increase along most north- and west-facing shores of the smaller islands from Saturday night through Sunday.

