Forecast: Light winds and more big surf on the way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure center north of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to produce moderate trade winds through Tuesday.
A second cold front moving in from the northwest on Wednesday will bring another round of light and variable winds through Thursday.
A more extended period of trade winds gradually strengthens from Friday on through the weekend. Expect brief passing windward and mountain showers with just a few leeward showers during the trade wind regimes, and just a few showers over island interior sections during the light wind period.
The current large northwest swell will gradually subside through early Tuesday morning.
A reinforcing north-northwest swell is expected to reach the islands during the day on Tuesday. As a result, a high surf advisory remains in effect through Tuesday afternoon for most north- and west-facing shores of the smaller islands.
A moderate northwest and a small north swell are expected from Friday into Saturday.
A larger northwest swell arriving late Saturday will cause surf to increase along most north- and west-facing shores of the smaller islands from Saturday night through Sunday.
