Despite small physical presence in Hawaii, the Beatles’ impact was widely felt

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Beatles may not have had a huge physical presence in Hawaii, but their impact was widely felt in the islands.
The world-famous band never performed any concerts in Hawaii. They visited the state once — and for only 15 minutes.
Michael Gelfo, owner of Rock Island Cafe in Waikiki, said the band just wrapped up filming of a movie and some of the members were en route to their vacation destinations.
“One was going to Australia, another was going to Guam,” Gelfo said. “They were here, the local DJs, they found out about it, so they broadcasted over their radio waves and all the teeny boppers heard about it, so they rushed to Royal Hawaiian Hotel.”
Rock Island Cafe also sells collectibles. One of the most popular requests they get for memorabilia is the Beatles.
“I think music is like a time machine,” Gelfo said. “It can take you back to a time in your life. There’s only a few artists that can do that, the Beatles are one of them.”
Another connection the band has to Hawaii is with John Lennon’s Killer. Mark David Chapman was a Hawaii resident when he short and killed John Lennon 40 years ago.
