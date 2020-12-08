‘Bows Samuta Avea opts out of 2020-21 college basketball season

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rainbow Warriors small forward Samuta Avea announced that he has opted out of the 2020-21 basketball season, according to a statement released by the team on Monday.
“It was a difficult decision, but I believe it’s the right thing to do at this time, not only for myself, but also my team.” Avea wrote in the statement. “I will continue to work hard and stay focused.”
The Kahuku graduate averaged 10.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game during his junior season with the ‘Bows — Avea was also the only scholarship player from Hawaii on the team.
In the statement, Avea says he does plan on rejoining the team next season.
The 2020-21 NCAA basketball season is well underway across the country, but the UH men’s and women’s teams have yet to announce any non conference games — they are both set to start their Big West conference schedule on December 27th.
