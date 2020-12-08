Archive news accounts, interviews help tell Hawaii story of John Lennon’s killer

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Forty years ago, an out-of-work security guard from Hawaii with a Beatles obsession and a history of mental illness fatally shot John Lennon in New York.
Mark David Chapman’s life in the islands has largely been lost in the bigger story.
[For more special coverage of the 40th anniversary of John Lennon’s death, click here.]
But in 1980, journalists spent months trying to understand his time here ― a state where he sought intensive psychiatric care, where he got married, and where he planned Lennon’s murder.
On the 40th anniversary of Lennon’s killing, Hawaii News Now went to the archives for eyewitness accounts of the shooting, interviews with Chapman’s colleagues, and news reports from Dec. 8, 1980.
Here’s a look at some of that archival footage:
John Lennon was shot four times as he walked with his wife, Yoko Ono, into their luxury New York apartment building, the Dakota. Earlier in the day, he had met his killer, signing an autograph for Mark David Chapman as he waited outside. After the shooting, Chapman remained on the scene.
After John Lennon’s killing, fans around the world mourned his death. Annual memorials for the musician continue to this day.
Several days after Lennon was killed, Gloria Chapman held a news conference to talk about her husband, the man who pulled the trigger. Hundreds of journalists crowded in to hear her speak.
Interviews show the planning that Mark David Chapman put into John Lennon’s killing, even going as far as to sign his name “John Lennon” on his final day on the job as a Waikiki security guard.
Some remembered Mark David Chapman as kind and hardworking. Others had a different impression.
On Dec. 9, 1980, Walter Cronkite delivered the news: Former Beatles star John Lennon had been fatally shot as he walked with his wife, Yoko Ono, into his luxury apartment building in New York.
Mark David Chapman remains a mystery to many, but so does his wife. In the days after Lennon’s death, journalists sought her out in hopes of understanding the mind of a killer ― her husband.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.