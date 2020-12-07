Rehabilitation hospital reports COVID-19 case

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rehab Hospital of the Pacific in Nuuanu has confirmed a single patient has tested positive for coronavirus.
The hospital confirmed the case Monday, saying the patient was immediately put in isolation.
The facility says COVID protocols have been in place since the start of the pandemic to protect patients and staff alike.
Among the changes, visiting hours have been temporarily suspended for the time being.
REHAB officials say testing is now underway for all inpatients and staff who may have been in contact with the patient.
