Peter Apo goes back to his future with an exciting new music career and performs on Talk Story

McKenna Maduli invites musician and community leader Peter Apo into the Talk Story Hale to learn all about his exciting new venture into a full time music career.
Peter Apo says he’s “going back to his future” by launching a new music career at 81 years young. He has served a long and meaningful career in public service, helping countless individuals and organizations in Hawai’i, but now he’s ready to ready to pursue his passion full time – music. Peter Apo has been playing folk and Hawaiian music since the 1960′s. He was a member of the Folk Band Travelers 3 and is now launching a solo career. He encourages everyone that it’s never too late to pursue your true dream. Peter performs Harry Belafonte’s classic “Jamaica Farewell” with Kata Maduli accompanying him on bass.
About: Peter Apo is an accomplished songwriter and singer. He is a native Hawaiian who left the islands in the late 50′s to attend the University of Oregon. He spent the sixties in a folk band, The Travelers 3, beginning on the campus of the University of Oregon. As a musical product of the era, Peter was immersed in the pop culture that spawned a vibrant new generation of songwriters and performers. They expressed themselves fearlessly and truthfully about the conditions of an emerging American society. As a folk musician with the band The Travelers Three Peter toured the nation’s colleges, coffee houses, hotel showrooms, and Nevada casinos. The Travelers Three recorded 3 albums for the Elektra label and one for Capitol Records.
He returned to the islands in 1975and dedicated the next 30 years of his life to public service as a state legislator, Office of Hawaiian Affairs Trustee, government administrator for the State of Hawai’i and the City of Honolulu, and then as a business consultant in the Hawai’i hospitality industry. Peter has now come full circle and has returned to his highest passion – folk music. He characterizes his return to folk music as going “back to my future”.
With an emphasis on folk music Peter’s performances include generous helpings of Hawaiian, pop standards, and originals. He performs as a soloist but his favorite manifestation is -The Peter Apo Band – with 3 other outstanding musicians, Gordon Freitas, Jim Christian, and Pete Moe.
For More Information: peterapomusic.com
