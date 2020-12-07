Peter Apo goes back to his future with an exciting new music career and performs on Talk Story

About: Peter Apo is an accomplished songwriter and singer. He is a native Hawaiian who left the islands in the late 50′s to attend the University of Oregon. He spent the sixties in a folk band, The Travelers 3, beginning on the campus of the University of Oregon. As a musical product of the era, Peter was immersed in the pop culture that spawned a vibrant new generation of songwriters and performers. They expressed themselves fearlessly and truthfully about the conditions of an emerging American society. As a folk musician with the band The Travelers Three Peter toured the nation’s colleges, coffee houses, hotel showrooms, and Nevada casinos. The Travelers Three recorded 3 albums for the Elektra label and one for Capitol Records.