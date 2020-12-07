Kahului-bound Hawaiian Airlines flight turns back to Oahu for emergency landing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaiian Airlines flight was forced to turn around and land in Honolulu Monday morning after experiencing engine trouble.
A Hawaiian Airlines spokespersons said Flight 216 bound for Kahului departed HNL just before 9:45 a.m.
“One of the engines malfunctioned approximately 20 minutes into the flight, and out of an abundance of caution, the crew elected to return the aircraft to Honolulu, where it arrived without incident at 10:26 a.m.,” the spokesperson said.
No injuries were reported and passengers were accommodated on a flight that later left just after 11:15 a.m.
