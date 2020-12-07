Joseph Soul shares his experience on The Voice and performs on Talk Story

A seven-time Na Hoku Hanohano award nominee, Joseph Soul is no stranger to the Hawai`i music scene. With experience penning songs for Nesian N.I.N.E and Dani Waring, producing the smash hits, “Take You Higher” from Positive Motion and “Tell Me” by Tenelle, and mastering Maoli’s 2010 album “Rock Easy”, it should come as no shock that he wrote, produced, engineered, and mixed his first album almost entirely on his own (DJ Audissey - Overdue). He collaborates with both up-and-coming artists, as well as, seasoned veterans and is constantly searching for new talent to help break into the island music scene