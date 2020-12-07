Joseph Soul shares his experience on The Voice and performs on Talk Story

McKenna Maduli, host of Talk Story, invites Maui native and powerhouse singer Joseph Soul onto the show. This year, Joseph has been getting global attention as a contestant on NBC’s “The Voice”. He shares his experience with McKenna and lets us in on what the judges are really like.
Joeseph shares his goals for the future, which humbly consist of helping as many people as he can. McKenna and her one-man band dad Kata Maduli play a game of “The Leo” with Joseph, challenging him to guess and sing popular Bob Marley songs. Joseph performs a captivating version of John Splithoff’s " Sing To You”.
About: Considered one of the most versatile music aficionados to come out of Hawaii, Joseph Soul has been commanding crowds for well over 15 years. Highly touted as a nightclub DJ, his expertise spans more than the distance between two turntables. With his accomplishments as a producer, engineer, and songwriter widely recognized, it is no surprise that he currently earns a living doing just that.
A seven-time Na Hoku Hanohano award nominee, Joseph Soul is no stranger to the Hawai`i music scene. With experience penning songs for Nesian N.I.N.E and Dani Waring, producing the smash hits, “Take You Higher” from Positive Motion and “Tell Me” by Tenelle, and mastering Maoli’s 2010 album “Rock Easy”, it should come as no shock that he wrote, produced, engineered, and mixed his first album almost entirely on his own (DJ Audissey - Overdue). He collaborates with both up-and-coming artists, as well as, seasoned veterans and is constantly searching for new talent to help break into the island music scene
As his alias, DJ Audissey, Joe was highly sought after as a nightclub DJ in Hawai`i, with victories in Mai Tai’s Hot Island DJ Spin-Off, as well as, the 7-11 / Dave & Busters DJ Battle in 2010. After a stint in Las Vegas, where he was a nightclub DJ at venues such as Tryst and VooDoo Lounge, and in Southern California, his focus is on his sets as a loop artist
Currently he’s back on the island of Oahu and performs at various venues weekly.
For More Information: www.josephsoul.com, @josephsoul
