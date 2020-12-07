Hawaiian Electric permanently shutting down walk-in payment centers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Walk-in services for bill pay will no longer be available for Hawaiian Electric customers.
The company said they are permanently closing their walk-in payment centers in Honolulu, Kahului, Molokai, Kona and Hilo.
The centers have been closed since mid-March when the pandemic began taking hold in the islands.
The utility says more people are signing up for alternative payment methods, such as automatic bill pay, and they encourage the rest of their customers to sign up online here as well.
Payment drop boxes will remain open however, for customers who prefer to drop off payments by check only.
The drop boxes are located at:
O’ahu: Alakea Street outside of 1001 Bishop St. office
Hawai’i Island: Hilo,1200 Kilauea Ave. | Kona, 74-5519 Kaiwi St. | Waimea, 66-1591 Kawaihae Rd.
Maui County: Kahului, 210 W Kamehameha Ave. | Molokaʻi, 32A Ulili St.
