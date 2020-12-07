Hawaii Strong: Pop-Up Makeke makes shopping for Hawaiian crafts easier than ever before

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - When COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 Merrie Monarch Festival and its enormously popular craft fairs, small business owner Tiare Kaolelopono was in shock.
“I was thinking about my ohana and how long can my savings last?,” said Kaolelopono, owner of All Things Maoli, Co. “That about sums it up.”
That’s when the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement stepped in.
“The Pop-Up Makeke really came by way of the shock that our organization felt when the Merrie Monarch was canceled,” said Council For Native Hawaiian Advancement president Kuhio Lewis. “We knew that not only was this national platform that puts Hawaii on display being canceled out, so were hundreds of Hawaii small businesses who go to Merrie Monarch to try and make ends meet and feed their families.”
With assistance from CARES ACT funds, Lewis and the non-profit developed an online Makeke, or marketplace, a home for products from vendors across the state.
After building a robust digital platform, CNHA partnered with Hawaii News Now for a weekly television broadcast.
“The Pop-Up Makeke is an Amazon-like, QVC-like production in one,” Lewis said. “You have an Amazon-like marketplace where you have thousands of products across the island, so the marketplace is very representative of Hawaii’s diversity. You have something from every island, you have something from every culture all in this marketplace.”
Through November, more than 50,000 products have been sold and shipped around the world.
All proceeds go to the vendors.
“Honestly, Pop-Up Makeke helped me recover at least 90% of my income that I would have earned at Merrie Monarch, so I’m super thankful for this endeavor,” Kaolelopono said.
An endeavor that’s been a lifeline for longtime companies or those that just started in the middle of the pandemic, like Ka Hui Palaka, who got its start selling face masks online.
“You know how they say things happen for a reason and there’s blessing in disguise?,” said Ka Hui Palaka owner Dawn Mukai. “Well a business was born, so we’re very, very grateful for it and we’re very grateful to Pop-Up Makeke in allowing this venue to launch our business.”
The original plan was for the marketplace to only last for a couple months, but Lewis is now exploring ways to keep it running past the pandemic, given that it’s been critical for Hawaii’s business community.
“Many of them didn’t have online experience,” Lewis said. “They didn’t have the ability to market their products the way that the Pop-Up Makeke has supported them, so this whole initiative has helped uplift our businesses in so many ways.”
Banding together to persevere and succeed-- a true sense of Hawaii Strong.
