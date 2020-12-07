Hawaii reports 81 new COVID-19 infections, no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 81 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, pushing the statewide total since the pandemic began to 18,608.
Of the new cases, 58 were on Oahu, 12 on Maui, seven on the Big Island and one on Kauai. The remaining cases were residents diagnosed out-of-state.
In the last 14 days, Hawaii has seen 1,210 new cases.
Meanwhile, there were no new fatalities reported. The death toll from the virus stands at 262.
Here’s an island-by-island breakdown of cases:
Oahu
- 15,840 total cases
- 973 cases in the last 14 days
- 1,167 required hospitalization
- 199 deaths
Hawaii County
- 1,647 total cases
- 97 cases in the last 14 days
- 80 required hospitalization
- 43 deaths
Maui
- 612 total cases
- 118 cases in the last 14 days
- 667required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
Lanai
- 106 total cases
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Molokai
- 19 total cases
- 2 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Kauai
- 119 total cases
- 22 cases in the last 14 days
- 7 required hospitalization
- 1 deaths
Out-of-state
- 264 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 2 deaths
