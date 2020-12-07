Grammy Nominated group Ho‘okena celebrates over 30 years of music and shares the moʻolelo behind their new album “Meant To Be” on Talk Story

McKenna Maduli, host of Talk Story, takes us all across the islands to connect virtually with 3x Grammy Nominee & Multi Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winning group Ho’okena. William “Ama” Aarona, Manu Boyd, Horace K. Dudoit III, Chris Kamaka, and Glen Smith have reunited as Ho’okena to release a new album. Their recently released “Meant to Be” is made up of traditional mele and some brand new songs with meaningful moʻolelo behind each one. These five talented musicians and singers reflect with McKenna and her one-man band dad Kata Maduli on fond memories and their performance at Makaha Bash 5 at the Waikiki Shell in 1992. Ho’okena shares a new song from Meant to Be featuring Robert Cazimero.