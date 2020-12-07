Grammy Nominated group Ho‘okena celebrates over 30 years of music and shares the moʻolelo behind their new album “Meant To Be” on Talk Story

McKenna Maduli, host of Talk Story, takes us all across the islands to connect virtually with 3x Grammy Nominee & Multi Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winning group Ho’okena. William “Ama” Aarona, Manu Boyd, Horace K. Dudoit III, Chris Kamaka, and Glen Smith have reunited as Ho’okena to release a new album. Their recently released “Meant to Be” is made up of traditional mele and some brand new songs with meaningful moʻolelo behind each one. These five talented musicians and singers reflect with McKenna and her one-man band dad Kata Maduli on fond memories and their performance at Makaha Bash 5 at the Waikiki Shell in 1992. Ho’okena shares a new song from Meant to Be featuring Robert Cazimero.
About: Ho’okena is a mainstay on the island music scene and is synonymous with high quality. Hawaiian music. Since 1986 the group has produced 12 CDs and won numerous music awards. Their latest CD, “Ho’okena 3.0” was released on May 14, 2017 and commemorates their 30th anniversary.
Three-time Grammy Award nominee and A Multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner Ho’okena is recognized for their excellence in recording, composing and creating Hawaiian contemporary music. The group travels the world to share their harmonious music and promote Hawaii’s rich musical heritage.
In 2015, Ho’okena was invited to sing and arrange backup vocals for country music star Josh Turner. The song, “My Hawaiian Girl”, was written by Turner for his latest CD “Deep South” and was released in March 2017.
Whether playing for thousands of concertgoers, an intimate gathering or a practice jam session, the musicians of Ho’okena continue to share their love of Hawaiian music with their fans.
For More Information: www.hookena.com, @hookena30
