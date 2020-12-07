Giant gummy bear statue stolen from candy and snack company in Kaka’ako

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 180-pound replica gummy bear that used to overlook a snack and candy company was stolen last week.
According to Jonathan Lyau, the owner and vice president of A.C. Lyau Company, security cameras in the area were rolling when a suspect scaled the ledge of his Queen St. business at around 4 a.m. last Monday.
The footage shows an individual passing the enormous figure down to an accomplice on the ground. The pair eventually put the statue in a cart and take off.
Lyau said installing the bear four years ago has helped draw in customers, since the business doesn’t have an official sign.
“For me, it’s a little disheartening to think that somebody would do something like this, [it’s] not an easy thing to replace, this was given to us by a neighbor,” said Lyau. “He realized we didn’t have a sign, so he thought he’d put that up for us, he fixed it up, painted it, prompted it up for us up there on the ledge so ever since then its become a landmark for our business.”
Along with the loss of the bear, Lyau said his air conditioner suffered damage when the giant bear came crashing down, which left a large dent in his air conditioning unit.
If you have any information that could lead to an arrest or return of the giant bear, contact police.
