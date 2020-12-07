Forecast: Trade winds make a brief return with more large surf

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure system moving in from the west will bring moderate trade winds starting early Monday morning and lasting through Tuesday. Another cold front moving in north of the island chain will bring another round of light winds from Wednesday through Thursday. A more extended period of trade winds gradually strengthens from Friday on through the weekend. Expect just a few showers over island interior sections during the light wind periods, with passing windward and mountain showers during the trade wind regimes.