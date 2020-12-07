Forecast: Trade winds make a brief return with more large surf

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure system moving in from the west will bring moderate trade winds starting early Monday morning and lasting through Tuesday. Another cold front moving in north of the island chain will bring another round of light winds from Wednesday through Thursday. A more extended period of trade winds gradually strengthens from Friday on through the weekend. Expect just a few showers over island interior sections during the light wind periods, with passing windward and mountain showers during the trade wind regimes.
The large northwest swell has lead to a High Surf Warning for the exposed north and west shores of most islands. It is a smaller swell compared to a couple of days ago, but still poses a threat to life and property. A new north-northwest swell is due in Tuesday and peak Tuesday night. Surf will come close to advisory level for the north and west shores of most islands with this swell.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.