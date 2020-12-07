COMING UP: On 40th anniversary of Lennon’s death, HNN doc explores life of his killer

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Dec. 8, 1980, Mark David Chapman flew from Hawaii to New York, waited outside John Lennon’s apartment, and fatally shot him as he walked inside.
The killing shocked the world and sent millions of fans into mourning.
To mark the 40th anniversary of Lennon’s death, Hawaii News Now dug into the archives and conducted interviews with those who were there to help tell the Hawaii story of the man who killed one of the world’s biggest stars and understand the woman who has never left his side, his wife Gloria.
The documentary will drop at 8 p.m. Monday across HNN’s digital platforms.
On Tuesday, watch it on K5 starting at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.