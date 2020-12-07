As pandemic rages, virtual ceremony honors those lost in 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the solemn anniversary of the ‘date which will live in infamy’ ― where more than 2,000 American lives were lost during the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor ― hundreds of people would typically gather for a memorial service on the harbor’s shores.
But, as with most everything else during the coronavirus pandemic, the service will look and feel different this year.
Monday’s 79th National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day commemoration began at around 7:50 a.m., with only a small number of speakers and veterans in attendance.
The event, like the nationwide commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII that happened earlier this summer, was not open to the public. Instead, most of the ceremony ― including a moment of silence that was held at 7:55 a.m., when the Japanese strike began ― took place virtually.
The theme for the event this year was ‘Above and Beyond the Call.’ In addition to the moment of silence, the guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy rendered the pass-in-review honors to the USS Arizona. A missing man flyover was also observed.
If you want to visit the memorial on Monday, it opens to the general public at 1 p.m.
