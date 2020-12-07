After Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor, he was given a grim task that’s burned into his memory

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, Sterling Cale had just finished his duties at the Pearl Harbor naval shipyard dispensary when Imperial Japan’s fighter planes swooped down on Battleship Row.
“Planes started coming in firing at the ships,” he said.
Cale was sent to rescue sailors from the capsized USS Oklahoma, swimming through flames in the oil-soaked harbor.
Days later came another grim task fell upon his shoulders.
“We got on a little boat, took my ten men, went out to the Arizona,” he said.
Cale was put in charge of removing bodies from the wreckage of the USS Arizona. He searched through twisted steel and splintered wood to find remains.
“There was a man standing there without a head,” he said.
He remembers shoveling ashes into buckets on sections of the ship where Arizona crew members were killed. His mission lasted several days, during which he helped recover the remains of 46 servicemen.
“We had to do it,” he said.
After his Pearl Harbors duties were completed he was assigned to the U.S. Marines at Guadalcanal. When World War II ended he transferred to the U.S. Army, reached the rank of Sergeant Major, and fought in the Korean and Vietnam wars.
“I was part of more wars than most of the people that were in the war,” he said.
Cale wrote a book called “A True American.” It’s his Pearl Harbor story and the story of serving his country.
Before the pandemic, Cale spent a lot of time at the Arizona Memorial, meeting visiting service members and civilians. He just celebrated his 99th birthday.
“At 99 I’m working on 100. Everything will be different by then because that’s another year,” he said.
Cale is the last living World War II veteran in Hawaii who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor. He hopes the significance of that infamous day and the sacrifices of the fallen will never be forgotten.
“Everybody should remember everything that happened,” he said.
On this remembrance day, we thank him for his service.
