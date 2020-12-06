UH falls to San Jose St. at home, 35-24

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors’ early game struggles continue to haunt them, after falling to San Jose State, 35-24 at Aloha Stadium.
Saturday’s match up was supposed to be at Spartans Stadium, but health regulations in California forced the game to be moved to Honolulu.
The game felt like it was being played in California, after the ‘Bows fell to a 21-0 deficit halfway through the first quarter, Hawaii would stay scoreless until the second quarter thanks to Matthew Shipley’s 25-yard field goal.
UH would continue to cut away at the deficit after freshman Dae Dae Hunter would score his first receiving touchdown on a pass from Chevan Cordeiro, cutting the score to 21-10 going into the break.
Cordeiro and the offense would get the ball back to open the second half, using the momentum from last quarter to drive down the field and score on an 11-yard touchdown pass to Rico Bussey — cutting the score to 21-17.
The following drive would be brutal for the UH defense, 18-plays and 70-yards later, the Spartans would extend their lead off of a 2-yard run from Kairee Robinson.
The offense would not respond and in the ensuing drive, San Jose would seal their victory with a 50-yard touchdown to Tre Walker — UH trailed 35-17 with 12 minutes left in the game.
With the game out of reach, Cordeiro would run in a red zone touchdown to cut the Spartans lead to 35-24 — Cordeiro finished the afternoon completing 28 of his 42 pass attempts for 238 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Hawaii would not recover their onside kick and San Jose would run the clock out to move to 5-0, the Spartans also went home with the Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy — the second rivalry trophy UH has lost this season.
The ‘Bows will finish out the 2020 season next week against UNLV at Aloha Stadium on December 12th.
