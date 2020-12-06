Forecast: On-and-off trade winds for the coming week

A high surf warning remains posted for the north and west shores of most of the smaller islands, with surf rising rapidly into the evening, then peaking overnight into Monday morning before slowly declining. This swell won’t be quite as large s the last one a few days ago but will still be dangerous and could cause coastal erosion. A small craft advisory also remains posted for coastal waters exposed to the swell. The trade winds will keep some choppy surf present for east-facing shores. South shores will remain on the small side, but there is a chance that a swell from the vicinity of American Samoa could boost waves a bit Tuesday through Thursday.