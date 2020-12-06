Forecast: On-and-off trade winds for the coming week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will be making a brief return Monday and Tuesday as a cold front departs to the north. But another approaching front will cause the winds to become light and variable again Wednesday and Thursday, with trades returning again for Friday and into the weekend. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas when the trade winds are blowing, and interior sections during the afternoon when they are not. The showers themselves should be on the light side.
A high surf warning remains posted for the north and west shores of most of the smaller islands, with surf rising rapidly into the evening, then peaking overnight into Monday morning before slowly declining. This swell won’t be quite as large s the last one a few days ago but will still be dangerous and could cause coastal erosion. A small craft advisory also remains posted for coastal waters exposed to the swell. The trade winds will keep some choppy surf present for east-facing shores. South shores will remain on the small side, but there is a chance that a swell from the vicinity of American Samoa could boost waves a bit Tuesday through Thursday.
