Women’s group raising funds for victim of a violent sexual attack

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A feminist group is raising money for a woman seriously injured by an alleged sexual predator.
Michael Hirokawa is charged in last month’s bloody incident in his downtown condo.
AF3IRM Hawaii launched a go-fund-me for the unidentified victim since they say the government won’t help her.
According to Hawaii’s Domestic Violence Action Center, violence against women is up at least 600% nationwide during the pandemic
AF3IRM Hawaii says while HPD got federal COVID funds, victims-advocate groups got none.
“While this was one of the most clear and disgusting instances of violence against women that we’ve seen in the pandemic, we knew because so many services have been cut despite the need going up drastically, that this survivor would need community and rapid support, Sarah Michal Hamid,” co-coordinator of AF3IRM Hawaii said.
The GoFundMe for the victim has raised nearly $13,000.
