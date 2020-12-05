Positive COVID-19 case found within UH football, game against San Jose St. will go as scheduled

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A member of the Rainbow Warriors football program has tested positive for coronavirus Friday morning, UH officials say.
In a statement released by UH Athletics, they announced that once the individual was notified of the positive test, they self-isolated while contact tracing immediately began.
It was not specified if the individual was a player or a member of the support staff.
The UH medical team is following all of the proper protocols and are closely monitoring the situation.
UH is set to take on San Jose State Saturday at Aloha Stadium, UH officials say that the game will proceed with the 1:00 p.m. kick off time as scheduled.
This is the first positive case of coronavirus within the program since September, when multiple cases shut down fall training camp temporarily.
According to UH officials, since the multiple positives, there have been no positive cases in 3,681 tests — 454 tests have been given out this week alone.
