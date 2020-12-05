5 new deaths, 133 new COVID-19 infections reported Saturday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s COVID-19 death toll continues to climb with five more fatalities reported Saturday. The state’s death toll is now at 261.
Three deaths were on Oahu while the other two were on Hawaii Island.
On Friday, health officials logged 10 new deaths, seven of which were on the Big Island, and were nursing home residents who died in October.
Meanwhile, 133 new COVID-19 infections were reported Saturday: 83 on Oahu, 12 on Hawaii Island, 16 on Maui, one on Molokai and 21 out of state.
The new cases push the statewide total since the pandemic began to 18,423. Of those, 1,258 have been reported in the last 14 days.
Here’s an island-by-island breakdown of cases:
Oahu
- 15,695 total cases
- 1,004 cases in the last 14 days
- 1,165 required hospitalization
- 198 deaths
Hawaii County
- 1,636 total cases
- 109 cases in the last 14 days
- 80 required hospitalization
- 43 deaths
Maui
- 594 total cases
- 115 cases in the last 14 days
- 66 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
Lanai
- 106 total cases
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Molokai
- 19 total cases
- 2 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Kauai
- 119 total cases
- 28 cases in the last 14 days
- 7 required hospitalization
- 1 deaths
Out-of-state
- 254 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 2 deaths
This story will be updated.
