2 new bentos created by UH culinary students heading to 7-Eleven stores

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two University of Hawaii culinary students will have their bento recipes sold in 7-Eleven stores for a limited time in 2021.
They won the opportunity to feature their work as a part of a competition to design healthier bentos for the convenient store chain.
Entrants were tasked with creating bentos that fit the Hawaii market; were under 700 calories; included locally grown ingredients; and cost under $4 to make.
The food also needed to withstand sitting under warmers for long periods of time without losing flavor or visual appeal.
There was a tie for first place between Eri Abe’s Wafu ulu stew, and Jeong-yeon Shim’s Spicy Rice Cake Stir-Fry. They’ll each get $1,000 as a part of the prize.
“I hope like people taste this bento and many people (don’t) know breadfruit like ‘ulu so I want people to know about the vegetables,” Abe, a Kapiolani CC culinary student, said.
“I am very honored and I look forward to the process of actually taking this to the customers in the full cycle or product development which is also another big challenge and a good learning opportunity,” Shim, also a Kapiolani CC culinary student, added.
In third place was Socorro Jiho who created a Bistec A La Mexicana con Arroz Primavera bento. Jiho will get $750.
Other entries included shrimp pinakbet, ginger miso salmon, kalua pork hash patties and Betty’s Beef Noodle Soup
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.