More warning-level surf expected Sunday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another round of extra-large surf is expected by late Sunday, with a high surf warning issued for most north and west shores.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the warning will be in effect from 6 a.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north-facing shores of Maui.
Dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet with locally higher sets are possible for north-facing shores by Sunday afternoon, with dangerous waves of 15 to 20 feet along west shores.
Surf will rise Sunday morning for Kauai and Niihau, and then Oahu and Maui County during the day.
While this swell may not be quite as large as the one a few days ago, beachgoers should still be on the alert for ocean water occasionally sweeping across normally-dry beach areas, very strong longshore and rip currents, and very strong and dangerous shore breaks.
Breaking waves may also impact north and west-facing harbors, making it dangerous to navigate harbor channels.
Waves this big will make entering the water very hazardous, and anyone going into the water may face significant injury or death.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.