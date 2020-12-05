Lighter winds and another big swell ahead

At the beach, a high surf warning will take effect Sunday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north-facing shores of Maui as another large long-period swell arrives, with north shore waves in the 20-25 foot range late in the day. Trades upwind of the state will maintain small choppy waves for east shores. Surf on south shores will remain small through Monday, with a small boost possible Tuesday through Thursday from a small long period south-southwest swell. There’s also a small craft advisory for mainly northern and windward coastal waters due to the northwest swell.