Forecast: Lighter winds and rising surf ahead

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds are easing with a light background flow from the southeast. This means that winds will be light and variable with afternoon sea breezes for Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Lanai, with a chance for afternoon clouds and isolated pop-up showers and overnight clearing. Winds will be light southeasterlies for Maui and Hawaii island, where showers could still favor windward slopes. Easterly trades and more typical windward and mauka showers should return Monday.
At the beach, a high surf warning will take effect Sunday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north-facing shores of Maui as another large long-period swell arrives, with north shore waves in the 20-25 foot range late in the day. Trades upwind of the state will maintain small choppy waves for east shores. Surf on south shores will remain small through Monday, with a small boost possible Tuesday through Thursday from a small long period south-southwest swell. There’s also a small craft advisory for mainly northern and windward coastal waters due to the northwest swell.
