Chargers safety Alohi Gilman gets custom cleats to help the fight against sex trafficking

“Ho’ola Na Pua does a great job, first of all through education, they go to schools, they have webinars that teach children as well as adults how to deal with these types of things, how to raise awareness.” Gilman said. “Another cool thing that they do is they go to policemen, nurses, doctors on how to approach and treat a patient who was actually sex trafficked, I think that was pretty cool because they not only focus on rescuing them but the second half of it, which is probably more important, being able to heal and help them.”