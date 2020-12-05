Audit: Lack of oversight, costly parking stall use problems among Biki program

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An audit into the city’s bikeshare program highlights a lack of oversight of a program that’s costing taxpayer dollars.
It found the city lost nearly $500,000 last year from its displacement of parking spots for the bike racks, as well as Biki’s exemption from city fees. The bikeshare program however did generate $5.3 million in revenue between 2017 and 2019.
The report also says that the City Department of Transportation cannot hold Biki accountable, because of a lack of oversight.
The audit proposed a number of changes, including collecting permit fees from Bikeshare Hawaii, and formally calculating lost revenue due to converted parking stalls.
Read the report of the audit in full below:
