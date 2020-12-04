Wife of prominent Honolulu attorney returns home after 90-day battle with COVID

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu attorney Michael Green was able to celebrate Thursday night, but it wasn’t for a victory in court.
Instead, the high-profile lawyer was grateful that his wife, Estelita, was finally able to return home after being hospitalized for three months due to COVID-19.
Green said his wife had exacerbating conditions.
“She’d been a smoker for years. And we didn’t realize that eventually she’d be placed in a coma twice and paralyzed,” he said.
Green said his wife had prior medical conditions, but always bounced back.
“She recovered from them before. Heart attack. Stroke. Tough Filipina. And then she got COVID.”
Green may have a reputation as a tough litigator. But it’s obvious that he was affected while his wife battled for her life.
“They say to you and ask you, ‘Am I going home today? Am I going home today?’ It tears your heart out because you don’t want to discourage them. You don’t want them to lose hope.
One way they kept their hopes up was to celebrate their 43rd wedding anniversary on November 23rd by renewing their vows -- in the hospital.
Estelle was made up and dressed for the occasion by their daughers.
“They fixed her up,” said Michael Green. “I mean, she looked like all the years we were together. She looked like a star.”
Green and his family are grateful to finally have Estelle back at home. He’s thankful for the doctors and nurses, but also believes a higher power had something to do with his wife’s recovery,.
“I’m not telling people what to do as far as their religious life or not, bu I have no doubt, and the doctors tell me a miracle happened in room 404. And I have no doubt about that.”
