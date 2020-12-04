At a time of unprecedented need, Hawaii Foodbank in search of new CEO

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Foodbank is in search of a new CEO and president.
Ron Mizutani is leaving his post with the organization to become the new president and CEO of PBS Hawaii. He’ll take over for Leslie Wilcox, who is moving to Texas to be with family.
The food bank says a team of vice presidents will oversee daily operations until a permanent replacement can be found. Mizutani begins his new role in February.
The news comes as the food bank sees incredible demand amid the pandemic.
